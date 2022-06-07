Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Professor Muhammad Isah, has commended the Office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation (OSGOF) for promoting the functions of the CCB.

The chairman, who was represented by the director of education and advocacy service of the CCB, Mr Zephaniah Bulus made the commendation recently at a one-day training workshop on “Strict compliance with asset declaration and code of conduct” for staff of OSGOF at the conference room of Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON), Abuja.

He said public and civil servants were expected to declare their assets every four years to avoid prosecution and conviction.

Isah explained that the essence of the declaration was to establish credibility for public and civil servants and also help in the fight against corruption.

He commended the leadership of OSGoF for organising the training workshop in order to abreast its management and staff of the relevance of the asset declaration and consequences of the violations of the code of conduct.

He therefore called on other MDAs to emulate OSGoF.

Adebomehin reiterated that the management decided to organise the training in order to acquaint the staff with the knowledge of functions of the CCB and the implications of falling foul of the principles and requirements of the code of conduct.

He urged staff of the office to ensure the declaration of their asset regularly as provided for in the code of conduct.

The training was facilitated by Rainbow Digital Global Consult LTD with Barrister Sufyan Ibrahim delivering paper on the “code of conduct for public officer in government business” while Mr Zephaniah Bulus delivered lecture on “Asset declaration as a tool in the fight against corruption.” The participants were also taught how to fill the asset declaration form.