The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surveyor Abuduganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin, has inaugurated a three-day-long hands-on training session on Continuously Operating Reference Stations (COR) software for the directors in the office.

A press statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGOF), Sani Datti, stated that the training focused on enhancing their proficiency in utilizing the COR software, a critical tool in their technical repertoire.

Surveyor Adebomehin urged the participating directors to approach the training with utmost dedication and encouraged them to provide constructive feedback to the instructors regarding their experience with the COR software.

He emphasised the significance of COR while highlighting its role in predicting weather patterns and as an essential technical skill integral to their professional responsibilities.

“COR is a GPS station that provides positioning data for surveying and other uses. It has a GPS receiver, an antenna, a data logger, and a communication device. It can operate continuously or periodically.

“The training underscores the commitment of the OSGOF to continually invest in the professional development of the organization’s leadership, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements in their field,” he stated.