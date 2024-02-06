A combined team of security operatives in Kwara State have rescued the abducted wife of the murdered Olukoro of Koro-Ekiti and one other victim from the den of kidnappers.

They also arrested 13 male suspects in connection with the killing of the monarch and abduction of his wife.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the rescue operation carried out late Monday night was aided by a police chopper deployed by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, for aerial surveillance and combing of the forest/boundary areas between Kwara and Ekiti States.

Recall that gunmen had last Thursday, February 1 night invaded the palace of Olukoro of Koro-Ekiti, Oba Segun Aremu, killing the monarch and abducting his wife and a girl in the process.

The kidnappers later reached out to the family of the late monarch demanding N100m ransom for the release of his wife and the other victim. They later reduced the ransom to N40m.

The spokesperson of Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi, confirmed the rescue of the late monarch’s wife and the other victim in a statement issued to journalists on Tuesday morning.

The statement read: “Kwara State Police Command wishes to update the good people of Kwara on the case of assassination of the Olukoro of Koro Kingdom, Oba Olusegun Aremu-Cole, who was gruesomely murdered in his palace on 1st February, 2024.

“In the course of investigation, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun approved the deployment of a police chopper for aerial surveillance. This is to help comb the forest/boundary between Kwara and Ekiti states.

“A joint operation comprising the Police, Military, D.S.S, vigilante/hunters who tirelessly combed the forest yielded positive results. This operation led to the successful rescue of the wife to the late monarch and one other at about 22:30hours of 05/02/24. The rescued kidnap victims have been re-united with their families, hale and hearty.

“The operation also led to the arrest of 13 male suspects who are presently in custody.

“These suspects are undergoing vigorous interrogation with a view towards aiding the arrest of members of the gang at large.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Victor Olaiya, remains resolute, maintaining his stand that the perpetrators of this dastardly act will face the full wrath of the law. He further urges the public to be calm and security conscious as they go about their daily activities without fear or anxiety.”