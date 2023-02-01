Victor Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda has called on Serie A referees to provide better protection for the Super Eagles star from dangerous opponents.

Recall that the Nigerian international missed out of action for around a month this season as a result of an injury.

The former Lille of France player was ruled out for around three months last season and missed the Africa Cup of Nations due to injury

However, having watched the striker come under some dangerous fouls from opponents again this season, Calenda wants more protection for his man.

“Other game, another rocket in the universe from Victor,” the Italian agent wrote in his Twitter handle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Message for the referees: too many dangerous fouls against Osimhen. It is not possible to play like this!!! “

The Nigerian is currently the leading scorer in the league with 14 goals from 16 league appearances. Osimhen scored his 14th league goal of the 2023/23 season on Sunday as Napoli beat Roma 2-1 at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The 24-year-old found the back of the net just 17 minutes into the game before he was substituted in the 76th minute, with Luciano Spalletti sending in Giacomo Raspadori.

With this season midway, it is the Nigerian show in Italy, with Lookman the man competing with Osimhen for the Paolo Rossi Award.