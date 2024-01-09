Victor Osimhen, the newly crowned African Player of the Year, carries the weight of Nigerian hopes on his shoulders. His dream: to convert their suffering into joy with an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Napoli striker’s triumph comes after leading his club to their first Italian title in 33 years and consistently firing for the Super Eagles. Yet, personal success is tinged with the memory of March 29, 2022, a date etched in his mind.

That day, at Abuja’s Moshood Abiola Stadium, a roaring home crowd witnessed their dreams of World Cup qualification vanish as Ghana secured a crucial away-goal draw.

“We let them down,” Osimhen admitted in an AFP report.

Now, he seeks redemption. Lifting the AFCON trophy, a feat Nigeria last achieved in 2013, would be the perfect salve for the nation’s wounded pride.

However, the path to glory won’t be easy. Group A pits them against hosts Ivory Coast, Guinea-Bissau, and Equatorial Guinea, with both Ivory Coast and Nigeria tipped to compete for top spot.

Osimhen, surrounded by talented European-based teammates, believes the squad has the firepower to conquer. “Winning this tournament will erase the World Cup disappointment,” he declared.

But competition awaits. Ivory Coast, boasting their own star-studded lineup, are eager to appease their home fans after a dismal previous hosting turn in 1984. Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi even dubs them “the team to beat.”

Guinea-Bissau, the underdogs who stunned Nigeria in qualifying, craved their first finals appearance. Workmanlike Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, have a knack for the knockout stage, reaching it in all three past tournaments.

With the first whistle about to blow, one thing is clear: the 2024 AFCON promises an enthralling battle for continental glory. Whether Osimhen and Nigeria can emerge as the phoenix, rising from the ashes of past disappointments, remains to be seen.