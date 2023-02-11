Super Eagles and Napoli forward Victor Osimhen,FC Barcelona Femeni forward Asisat Oshoala,NPFL champions Rivers United,are among nominees for the ninth edition of the Nigeria Pitch Awards scheduled to hold in Abuja on Friday, 24th March 2023.

There are, in total, eighteen categories of awards, which includes;King of the Pitch; Queen of the Pitch; Striker of the Year; Goalkeeper of the Year; Defender of the Year; Midfielder of the Year; Team of the Year; Coach of the Year; Sam Okwaraji Award; State With The Best Grassroots Football Development Programme.

Football Pitch of the Year; Football-Friendly Governor of the Year; Corporate Sponsor of the Year; Sportsmanship Award; Football Journalist of the Year-Print; Football Journalist of the Year-TV; Football Journalist of the Year-Radio and; Football Journalist of the Year-Online.

Presenting the list of nominees to the NFF leadership on Thursday, President of Matchmakers Consult International (organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards), Mr. Shina Philips expressed appreciation to the NFF for its encouragement of the Awards over the years and assured that the fine canons of transparency and credibility that have taken the Awards this far will never be discountenanced for any reason.

“We are happy with the encouragement and regard that we have continued to receive from the NFF since we started the Awards in 2013. The Federation has always been there and always present at the event. We are bold to say that the Awards will forever retain its integrity, transparency and credibility.”

Responding on behalf of the NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau who joined the presentation on video to wish the organizers the best going forward, NFF Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen assured the Nigeria Pitch Awards of the Federation’s continued support as long as the tenets of integrity and credibility associated with the Awards over the years are sustained.

Also present at the presentation were NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire; Head of International, Dayo Enebi Achor and; Chief Operating Officer of the Nigeria Pitch Awards, Mr. Nelson Olafisoye.