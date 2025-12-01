Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has declared his readiness to face Fenerbahçe in Monday’s Istanbul derby.

Osimhen returned to full training on Friday after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during international duty with Nigeria.

The 26-year-old has missed Galatasaray’s last two matches against Istanbul Başakşehir and Union Saint-Gilloise. He has now stated that he is prepared to put his body on the line for his team against Fenerbahçe.

“I know the importance of the Fenerbahçe derby and what it means to the fans. I experienced this excitement last season,” he told Sabah newspaper. “Galatasaray signed me for such big matches. If necessary, I will take risks and go out on the field and give my all.”