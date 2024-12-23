Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray defeated Kayserispor 5-1 in a Turkish Super Lig clash yesterday.

The Nigerian superstar gave the holders the lead from the penalty spot after four minutes and netted his side’s fourth goal 19 minutes from time.

The 25-year-old has now registered 12 goals and five assists in all competitions for Okan Buruk’s side this season.

Baris Yilmaz also grabbed a brace for Galatasaray in the game with Yunus Akgun scoring the other goal for the visitors.

Cameroon international Stephane Bahoken scored Galatasaray’s only goal of the game.