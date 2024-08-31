Napoli have excluded star striker, Victor Osimhen from Antonio Conte-tutored squad after failing to complete a move to either Chelsea or Al-Ahli on Friday.

The Nigerian international was Chelsea’s top target for the centre-forward role all summer, but their last-minute attempt to buy Osimhen fell on deaf ears, and he has been left out of Napoli’s squad, not just for Saturday’s game against Parma, but for the entire season.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that the relationship between Osimhen and Napoli is now ‘broken’, adding that there is no way back for him after his failed escape from the 2022-23 Serie A winners on deadline day.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were also working on a deal for Osimhen on Friday, but with only one international slot remaining in their squad, ultimately bought Ivan Toney from Brentford instead.

It was already assumed that Osimhen would not be playing for Napoli against Lecce tonight, but it has now been confirmed that the Partenopei have officially left the 25-year-old out of their Serie A squad list for the entire season.

Furthermore, Napoli have stripped him of his no.9 jersey and given it to Romelu Lukaku, who they signed from Chelsea earlier this week as his replacement.