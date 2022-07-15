A pan-African position articulated and promoted by leaders of the continent on the global Net-zero emissions target by 2050-2060 will further advance the quest for a just energy transition, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has said.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at a meeting with diplomats from the G-7 countries comprising the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and also the Republic of Egypt.

Other global agencies such as the United Nations (UN), World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were also in attendance at the meeting held at the Presidential Villa.

After a presentation of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan and brief comments by the diplomats and country representatives, Osinbajo said the plan was geared towards the actualisation of a Pan African initiative.

He said, “Developing a common African narrative is absolutely important because it sets the stage in providing a clear vision and a clear objective to have a Pan African initiative.

“The broad-based coalition will ensure that the private sector and government work together in driving the processes and the nuances are adequately taken care of. It is important that we factor in all the nuances across the continent.”

Speaking specifically on the progress of Nigeria’s plan, the VP in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande said “there is a great deal of enthusiasm and support for the country’s energy transition plan.”

He said the federal government has adopted intentional approaches including the setting up of an Energy Transition Office, among others to coordinate the processes.