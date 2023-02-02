Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has presided over a planning meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) legal team and some senior lawyers in the Muhammadu Buhari administration on the preparations of the ruling party as the February and March 2023 polls draw near.

The brainstorming session, which was held at the Presidential Villa after the weekly FEC meeting yesterday, was attended by the two ministers who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Festus Keyamo. The current APC national legal adviser Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk and his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Ogala (SAN) were also in attendance among other party and government officials.

State House correspondents saw the attendees at the vice president’s wing of the Presidential Villa but none of them addressed the press.

However, a reliable source said the APC legal team discussed planning and reviewing of the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections with the vice president

In the forthcoming general elections starting later this month, APC and other main parties are fielding candidates contesting over 1,400 elective positions at both federal and state levels across the country.

