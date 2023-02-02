Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the government will not stop working to raise education standards in the state to be at par with international best practices.

This was stated by the governor at the presentation of the updated Lagos State unified schemes of work, mobile learning devices, and e-books for secondary school students in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, revealed that education represents the third pillar of his administration’s T-H-E-M-E-S agenda, through which the government has developed various initiatives to enhance the quality of teaching and learning in its schools. He said: “We took a holistic look at the curriculum used in the state and re-engineered it to meet the demands of modern education without veering off the national benchmark provided by the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), and the result of that effort has shown again that our transformation agenda is in sync with the new world order.

“As a responsible government, we will continue the massive investments in this sector by improving the capacity of our students to cope with the use of technology and ensuring our school personnel are ICT-compliant.

“The governor, while congratulating the management of the State Ministry of Education and other partners in progress for the zeal and firm commitment with which they pursued the actualisation and delivery of this project, expressed the belief that this achievement will spur us on and raise the bar of primary and secondary education in Lagos State higher than any other in the country.”

On her part, Director Curriculum Services Department, Mrs. Esther Adegbamigbe, said the primary aim of the reviewed curriculum is to transform the education system from analogue to digital form.

“The new digital device has been upscaled and has many learning resources that include an interactive section, an objective of learning section, and a life skills section because learning is not all about just passing exams,’’ she said.

A student of Alimosho Grammar School, Boluwarife Akinfenwa, who has been using the device, said it has allowed her to learn more.

She said the app has embedded features that make learning easier and allow her to carry out further research on her own.

The principal of Eva Adelaja Secondary School, Mrs. Oluyinka Soyoye, said the app has been helpful from both the teachers’ and students’ angles.

“Education is changing, and we are in the 21st century, and we are teaching 21st-century students, and as the world is changing, we also need to adapt to the trend so that the world will not leave us behind,” Soyoye said.

