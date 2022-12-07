As Nigeria and Vietnam continue to deepen cooperation across different sectors, when properly nurtured, vice president Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria’s friendship with the Southeast Asian country can yield much more beneficial fruits for citizens of both nations.

Osinbajo stated this at the International Convention Centre, Hanoi during the state banquet held in his honour by his Vietnamese counterpart, Madam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

“Our friendship with Vietnam, which we cherish most dearly, is one that will develop, especially now that we have very anticipatory greater collaboration and; we are eager to nurture that relationship. We have so much in common that increased cooperation between Nigeria and Vietnam can only yield beneficial fruits for both of us,” Osinbajo in a statement by his media aide, Laolu Akande noted.

According to the vice president “our tropical climate, relatively high population and developmental aspirations have dictated that we pay serious attention to agriculture and manufacturing.”

He commended Vietnam’s remarkable efforts in those sectors and the “consistently high GDP growth despite strong global headwinds,” which he added “are worthy of emulation.”

Continuing the vice president observed that with the “youthful population of digital natives, both Nigeria and Vietnam are also drawn to innovation and technology, revealing yet another vista of potential cooperation.”

He added that “trade between our two countries is growing steadily and I am happy also to note our very fruitful discussions. We discussed the potential to deepen cooperation between our two countries.”