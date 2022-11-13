Dignitaries from across the country including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday converged on Owo in Owo local government area of Ondo for the burial of the mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Apart from Osinbajo, the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were among several eminent personalities who joined the governor and his siblings to bid their mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu(JP) farewell.

Other dignitaries at the funeral held at the Cathedral Church of St Andrew’s, Imola, Owo, included governors of Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Osun, Gboyega Oyetola and Oyo, Engr Seyi Makinde, represented by his wife, Olufunke.

Also in attendance were former governors of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and wife, Erelu Bisi; Ogun, Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo, Dr Olusegun Mimiko; Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora, among others.

Prof Yemi Osinbajo and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu described the late Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu as a true Christian who lived a life worthy of emulation and celebration.

Osinbajo said the late Grace Akeredolu lived a good life of service to God and mankind.

Osinbajo advised the children to sustain the good legacy of their late mother. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who equally rejoiced with the children of the deceased, prayed God to continue to be with them even after the demise of their mother.

Earlier in his sermon, the Bishop of Owo Anglican Diocese, Dr. Stephen Fagbemi, said God was merciful and gracious to late Lady Akeredolu throughout her lifetime.