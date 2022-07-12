The coordinator of the Africa’s largest housing and construction expo, Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), Festus Adebayo, has said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has been invited to declare open the 16th annual Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), scheduled for July 25 – 28, 2022.

The event with the theme, “Housing For All: The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment” holds at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

According to a statement signed by Adebayo, the 16th edition of the event will not be complete without Professor Yemi Osibanjo’s presence.

“We have invited the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the 16th AIHS, who is also expected to declare the event open. This is premised on his initiative of N2 million affordable housing idea and for his initiative in bringing alive the idea of social housing on which the Family Homes Funds was birthed,” the statement reads in part.

“We cannot host AIHS 2022 without him because of his painstaking and passionate interest in social and affordable housing in Nigeria. He is committed to housing in Nigeria. As for AIHS, we have been part of that initiative and very appreciative of his interest in the delivery of low-cost housing for Nigerians,” said Adebayo.

According to Adebayo, who is also the owner of housing development programme on African International Television, AIT and Television Continental, TVC over 15,000 participants and 400 exhibitors are expected to participate in the expo.

He also disclosed that the event is to be beamed live on the AIHS mobile app “AIHS Connect” and various social media platforms to enable all interested persons participate in the event, especially Nigerians in Diaspora, other African countries, and prospective investors.

According to him, the 2022 edition of the event will help showcase and develop ideas, inventions and innovations that will transform Nigeria’s housing sector to a social and economic-driven one.

Adebayo also said that the essence of the event is to explore more ways to appraise the role of government in sustainable housing delivery, bolster public-private partnership, adding that more wealth and revenue will be available to the nation when governments at all levels fully understand the multiplier effects of housing on the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“The event will afford an opportunity for investors, innovators, inventors, members of the Organized Private Sector and relevant stakeholders to share ideas, thereby creating more businesses, wealth and increased revenue,’’ he said.

Adebayo expressed confidence in the degree of preparation for the event, stating that this year’s AIHS will outperform all prior editions in terms of creativity, organization, increasing number of registered participants, and many other important areas.