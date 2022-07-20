Following a successful operation to repair a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone) on Saturday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is now receiving physiotherapy and mobilising well on crutches.

In a press statement signed by the medical director, Duchess International Hospital, Ikeja, Dr Doyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi, he said the aim of this stage of treatment is to reduce weight-bearing on his right leg while promoting healing and rehabilitation towards his usual active lifestyle.

He said Osinbajo continued to make good progress at the Duchess International Hospital.

“All aspects of the vice president’s post-operative care have proceeded satisfactorily so far. His multi-disciplinary team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and allied health practitioners are extremely pleased with his progress.

“We will continue to update the public as he progresses with his treatment,” it added.