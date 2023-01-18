Special Assistant to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo on New Media, Mr. Philip Obim, and the Cross River State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Godwin Etta, have lauded Governor Ben Ayade over the scholarship award initiative to indigent students in the State, to aid them pursue various academic programmes in the nation’s tertiary institutions.

The Cross River State governor had three weeks ago ordered that scholarshp forms be distributed to indigent undergraduates, Master’s degree students and those pursuing PhD programmes in order help them pursue their dreams and tackle illiteracy in the State.

Obim gave the commendation in his his remarks on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to him at the Parliamentary Extension Village in Calabar, where the DG of Cross River State Scholarship Board, Nuella Tessy, handed over some scholarship forms to him to enable him reach out to some indigent students in his community.

Obim lauded Governor Ayade for the effort made in trying to step down the illiteracy level in the State, appealing for more hands to be on deck in the task of tackling illiteracy rate in the State and the nation in general.

Obim hailed the DG of the Scholarship Board for making available some forms to him, which he promised to give to indigent students pursuing academic programmes in the institutions of higher learning across the country.

“This initiative is a lofty idea that will be welcomed by all. Let’s be very frank, this is surely going to help young people who are on the verge of dropping out from school continue with their academic pursuits,” Obim stated.

For his part, the State’s Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Godwin Etta, who also lauded the initiative, said with the re-introduction of the scheme, many who do not have anyone to provide them with shoulders to lean on, can now have hope of returning back to school as a result of Ayade’s scholarship scheme.