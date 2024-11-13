The Abia State government has allayed fears that the Osisioma Aba flyover, built by the previous administration, is collapsing but requires urgent repairs.

The state’s commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, clarified this at a briefing on this week’s Executive Council meeting, which Governor Alex Otti chaired in Umuahia, the capital.

“Governor Alex Otti has directed the Ministry of Works to ensure that the flyover is repaired without delay to safeguard the lives of the users,” he noted.

“The council approved the award of contracts for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of nine recently procured roads.”

Explaining that the roads are across the state, he added that “the projects further the administration’s infrastructure agenda.”

According to the commissioner, all the related details about the contracts will eventually be made available to the press.

“The key thing here is that the government under the dynamic leadership of Alex Otti, has fulfilled another promise he made recently to Ndi Abia.”

In a remark, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor’s adviser on Media and Publicity, regretted that “the flyover required such repairs two years after the inauguration.”