The office of senior special assistant to the president on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs) has constructed a state-of-the-art fish kiln, 339 shops at the popular Oluwo fish market, and an ultra-modern Youth Centre in Epe town, Lagos State.

The youth centre has a 960-capacity mini-stadium, a football pitch, basketball and volleyball courts, administrative offices, changing rooms, and other amenities.

The remodeled Oluwo fish market comprises 240 open stalls, 82 lock-up stalls, five open floors, 12 toilets, and four new offices for Iya Oloja and Baba Oloja, Tourism Board, and local government staff security post.

The two projects which were facilitated by the senator representing Lagos East, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, were commissioned by the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

While unveiling the landmark projects, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said they are worthwhile and will have direct impacts on the socio-economic development of Epe town, Lagos State, and Nigeria in general.

He said the market project was a commerce-oriented venture, designed to improve the livelihood and earning capacity of beneficiaries while the recreational facility will positively affect people’s lifestyles and translate to health benefits, as well as improve quality of life for members of the community.

The governor, therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries to see the projects as public resources entrusted in their care, urging them to productively utilise the facilities with the utmost sense of responsibility.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire in her remarks noted that her Office, in addition to the projects being commissioned, facilitated the rehabilitation of more than 10 schools and four healthcare projects in the Lagos East senatorial district.

These, she said, are crucial for social integration and inclusiveness.

On the remodeled Oluwo fish market and modern fish kiln constructed and equipped by her Office, Princess Orelope-Adefulire said, the project was evidence that despite the colossal disruption to global economic development by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buhari government has continued to make remarkable efforts at initiating and executing pro-poor and pro-development projects across the country.