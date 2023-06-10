Osun 8th Assembly Will be Diligent, Transparent, Says Speaker

The Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Adewale Egbedun has said transparency and diligence will be the hallmark of Osun 8th Assembly to achieve the best for the people.

Speaking with journalists in his office at Osogbo on Friday, Egbedun said that the objective of the newly inaugurated members was to make sure it is the best in the history of the state.

According to him, the assembly is ready to cooperate with the executive arm of the government to ensure the success of the ‘five-point agenda’ of Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Egbedun, who said some people were already doubting his ability to lead the house being a first-timer and a youth, promised to prove the critics wrong and give the job his best.

“I am a young man and a lot of people have underrated me and I want to prove them wrong. It is a moral burden on me to prove critics wrong. Being here is a privilege and I will give it my best.