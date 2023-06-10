Makinde Flags-off N9. 6bn Road In Oyo, Names It After Wike

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday flagged off dualization of 8.3km Akobo, Ojurin/Odogbo Barracks, Olorunda Abaa Junction in Lagelu Local Government Area, at a cost of N9.6 billion and named it after immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Makinde, who said some property would be affected, while flagging off the road assured the affected property owners that the state government would compensate them.

He said 30 per cent of the total cost had already been paid to the contractor, promising that the project would be completed in 12 months, according to the specification.

The governor said, “The dualization of the road would improve the local commercial activities as well as local government’s economy which would in turn impact positively on the state’s internally generated revenue.

“We kept our promise and awarded the project and today, we fulfilled our promise and the reconstruction work has started. The project will be completed in 12 months,” he said.