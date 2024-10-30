The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) suspended Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the former governor of the state and immediate past Minister of Interior, yesterday over alleged anti-party activities.

Aregbesola was suspended consequent upon a request from the Ilesa East local government APC executive committee, which petitioned the state chairman, Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, to take action against Aregbesola, citing his alleged involvement in action that undermined the party.

In the letter to the state chapter of the party, he was accused of promoting factionalism and colluding with opposition parties, among other things.

Consequently, the party’s state Executive Committee notified its national leadership of its decision to suspend Aregbesola and establish a disciplinary panel to investigate the charges.

The resolution, dated October 22, 2024, “Resolution Suspending Rauf Aregbesola for Anti-Party Activities and Constituting a Disciplinary Committee,” was signed by Osun APC Chairman and Secretary Kamar Olabisi.

The document, obtained on Tuesday in Osogbo, outlined the allegations and Aregbesola’s suspension based on Article 21 of the APC Constitution.

Charges against Aregbesola include fictionalising the APC by forming the Omoluabi Caucus splinter group; allegedly collaborating with opposition parties to destabilise the APC in Osun; publicly criticising party leaders, including President Bola Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, and former Osun governor Gboyega Oyetola; refusing to participate in or support APC activities within the state; and refusing to vote for the party since the 2019 general elections.

The committee was mandated to deliver its findings and recommendations to the state executive within 14 days.

It also issued a formal notice to Aregbesola, inviting him to appear and defend himself against the allegations.

Reaffirming its commitment to party discipline, the Osun APC urged members to avoid actions that could harm the party’s unity and electoral prospects.

“The party will not hesitate to enforce disciplinary measures on any member found violating the party’s constitution or engaging in anti-party conduct,” the committee said.

In a follow-up letter dated October 24, signed by Osun APC Disciplinary Committee Secretary Waheed Adediran, the former governor was given 48 hours to respond to the allegations.