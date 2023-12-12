The Osun State House of Assembly has passed a bill extending the retirement age of judges and other judicial officers from 65 to 70 years.

The bill, titled “Osun State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal Registrars, Secretary to the State Judicial Council, State Counsels in the Ministry of Justice, State Magistrates and District Customary Courts’ Presidents Retirement Age Bill, 2023,” was passed during the plenary session on Tuesday.

Following the passage of the third reading, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adewale Egbedun, announced that the final copy of the bill would be prepared and forwarded to Governor Ademola Adeleke for his signature.

Egbedun also expressed appreciation to his colleagues for their role in the conduct of the 2024 budget presentation and defense by various ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The budget defense exercise, which lasted 11 days, involved 90 MDAs appearing before the House Committee on Budget and Appropriation.

The last set of MDAs that appeared before the committee on Monday included: Osun Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Osun East, Osun West and Osun Central Education District Offices.

Others were: Osun Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Osun Tourism Board and Osun Council for Arts and Culture.

