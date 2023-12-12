A High Court in Abuja on Tuesday restrained the Commissioner of Police in Kogi, Mr Bethrand Unuoha, from arresting the Spokesperson of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state, Mr Faruk Adejoh-Audu.

Also restrained are the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the Director of DSS in the state.

The restraining order against the security agents is to last until the final determination of a motion on notice for the enforcement of fundamental human rights brought by Adejoh-Audu, who claimed his life has come under serious threat from the defendants.

Adejoh-Audu, a veteran journalist, activist, politician and SDP Spokesperson had gone to court after altercations between him and the Kogi Police Commissioner, Unuoha, on election matters after which the later publicly threatened the spokesman to expect some unstated consequences.

The SDP spokesperson had on Nov. 29, accused the police chief of collaborating with thugs to attack the interest of his party in the recently conducted governorship election in Kogi.

However, the police commissioner held a press conference the next day in Lokoja, the state capital, and gave Adejoh-Audu 24 24-hour ultimatum to substantiate his allegations or “be ready to face the consequences of his actions.”

Adejoh-Audu, in a 17-paragraph reply, justified his allegations and accused the Police Chief of resorting to self-help by threatening to ” visit unstated consequences” on him.

Justice Hamza Muazu after listening to O. Salifu, counsel to the Adejoh-Audu, in an ex-parte application, granted the order restraining the Inspector-General of Police,

Justice Muazu then adjourned adjourned the matter until Dec. 18, for hearing of the motion On notice. (NAN)