Ahead of the March 18 State House of Assembly elections in Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has declared Friday, March 17, 2023 as a public holiday in the State.

A release made available to journalists in Osogbo, the State capital on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, stated that the public holiday was to enable residents of the State to travel to their polling units to vote on Saturday in the State House of Assembly elections.

The State governor further advised residents of the State to be peaceful and law abiding as they prepare for the elections.

“I call on Osun people to file out and exercise their civic rights. This election is very critical as you will be electing lawmakers who will be working with me. You must vote right,” the State governor was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, local government area offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the State have took delivery of sensitive election materials for the Saturday’s exercise.