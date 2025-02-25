Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) and its chairman, Barr. Hashim Abioye have filed a lawsuit against the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun and the state’s Commissioner of Police for alleged breach of fundamental rights.

In suit no: FHC/Os/CS/41/2025 filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, on behalf of all OSSIEC workers and its ad-hoc staff, the commission sued the defendants for breach and continuing breach of their fundamental rights, illegal arrest and detention, unlawful sealing of the Commission’s premises, as well as threat of further arrest and detention and illegal seizure of properties belonging to OSSIEC.

The Commission and its chairman are also demanding the sum of N2 billion as damages against the defendants, amongst other reliefs.

They are seeking an order directing the defendants to vacate and unseal the plaintiffs’ office premises and immediate release of all staff of the commission arrested for doing their lawful duty.

The plaintiffs also seek an order restraining the defendants from arresting detaining or doing anything capable of hindering the fundamental human rights to liberty, private life and property as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Recall that the OSSIEC headquarters was sealed off by the police a day before the Saturday, February 22, 2025 local government elections in the state which prevented the Commission’s staff from performing their lawful duty.