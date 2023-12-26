In the spirit of Christmas celebration, the wife of Osun State governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke, on December 17, 2023, has paid a visit to The Lord’s Heritage Orphanage Home in Oke Gada, Ede, Osun State.

She used the opportunity of the visit to interface with the physically challenged and orphans at the facility.

The governor’s wife also made cash donation and presented other gift items to the orphanage.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by the First Lady’s media aide, Nwaru Caroline Oluchi, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, “The visit marks her commitment in extending love and kindness to those who often find themselves in difficult circumstances and as an essence of collective belief that every child, especially those of physical challenged deserves love, generosity and care as integral members of our society.

“Erelu Ngozi Adeleke presented gifts, financial donation alongside with essential consumables. It was a moment of joy for the children as they all engaged in a dining experience and shared memorable moments together with those that take care of them. It is of important to know that these children despite their circumstances, contribute to the rich tapestry of our society and also merit the same love and care bestowed upon any other member of society.”

She urged citizens to embrace “the spirit of giving, encouraging the sense of generosity that transcends societal boundaries and to extend a helping hand to those in need.”