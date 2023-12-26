The Government of Abia State is set to hold a grand civic reception in honour of their illustrious son, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, who emerged Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives in June.

The event scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia, the state capital, will have the State governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as the Chief Host.

Recall that Kalu, representing Bende federal constituency of the State, emerged the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives on June 13, 2023 unopposed shortly before the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives.

His emergence to occupy the number six position in the political hierarchy of the country has been applauded in many quarters, which is also believed to have given the South-Eastern region a sense of belonging in the national equation for which the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is commended.

Also, the governor will, on December 29, 2023, attend the homecoming reception of the Deputy Speaker organised by the Peace in South-East Project, organisation and people of Bende to celebrate Kalu’s outstanding performance.

The highpoint of the reception will be the official unveiling of Peace in South-East Project (PISE-P), a laudable initiative by the Deputy Speaker to end violence and heightened insecurity in the South-East region.

The project has received the endorsement of the Presidency and other prominent leaders nationwide.