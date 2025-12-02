A former national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and governorship aspirant for Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has come hard on Governor Ademola Adeleke, saying governance is more a serious business than dancing.

Omisore stated this while addressing journalists after he submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

“My state is being headed by a dancing governor, and you know what that means. Any governor that is busy dancing cannot appreciate the weight of leadership. Governance demands focus, responsibility and sacrifice. It’s not for self-interest.

“The posture of a leader who dances in Government House tells you everything about their seriousness and substance.

There is no one who keeps dancing without drums or songs. It reflects the richness of the mind or emptiness of the brain,” Omisore said.

The former APC scribe expressed confidence in winning the party’s governorship ticket and defeating the People Democratic Party government to emerge the governor of Osun state.

Omisore, one of nine APC aspirants, said the party was kicking off a transparent process to choose its flag-bearer and expressed confidence that he would emerge the candidate regardless of the mode of primary election adopted.

“There are nine aspirants today in the party. By the grace of God by the time we conclude, I am going to emerge the candidate of the party. My credentials, relationship in the party. We are just starting. And being part of these secretariat before, I believe I will not forget you in the journey,” he said.

Other aspirants, including a former deputy governor of the state, Benedict Alabi, Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (SAN) and Mulikat Abiola, also submitted their forms, promising to take Osun to the next level if elected.