Immediate-past Governor of Osun State, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has appealed to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged by the Friday’s verdict of the Court of Appeal on the State’s 2022 governorship election, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate through the highest court in the land remains undoubted.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgement, which upturned the decision of the Election Petition Tribunal, which initially sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola in a statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the judiciary also remains unshaken.

He further said: “We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement.

Appeal Court Affirms Adeleke As Osun Gov

“However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in the God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step,” Oyetola added.