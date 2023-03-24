Kaduna State gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Isah Mohammed Ashiru, has resolved to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship poll in the court to reclaim his “stolen” mandate.

Ashiru, who addressed a press conference yesterday, called on his supporters and party loyalists to remain calm, adding that the mandate of the people of Kaduna State given to him has been stolen, but he has confidence in the judiciary to reclaim his mandate.

He said, though, going to court is his second option, the first is seeking administrative intervention of the electoral body. Ashiru said he has the responsibility to reclaim the mandate of the people of Kaduna State.

According to Ashiru, “I want to seek this opportunity to thank the good people of Kaduna State for coming out en-mass to cast their votes for the betterment of all. They have done their very best in electing the PDP into Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, but unfortunately, because of the power that be, a lot of things have happened and the resultant effect is what we have today. It is unfortunate and something that will live in the time of history.

“But, I want to assure you that, Hon. Ashiru is law abiding, our supporters are law abiding and we will continue to do the same. I want to call on the good people of Kaduna state to remain calm, be law abiding. And I want to assure you all that, our party the PDP is studying the situation and very soon, we will make a statement.

“The mandate is not mine, it belongs to the good people of Kaduna State and I have a responsibility to ensure that we recover that mandate. The stolen mandate will by the grace of God be recovered to better the lives of our people.

“We have laid down procedures and we have laws in the land, going to court is the second option that we have. The diary’s option is seeking administrative intervention by the Independent National Electoral Commission and the second is going to the court. Of course, the first court would be the tribunal, appeal, then the Supreme Court.

“We have confidence in the Nigerian judiciary because it is the last hope of the common man. So, I don’t have any fear of going to court, because I have confidence in the institution that they will do justice to this case, by the special grace of God,” he said.