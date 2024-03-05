Members of the Osun State Chapter of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, (JUSUN) have suspended their over three months industrial action..

The Chairman of the union in the state, Comrade Gbenga Eludire, in a statement released to newsmen on Tuesday said the suspension is with immediate effect.

The workers had embarked on strike since November 22, 2023 over alleged high handedness of the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo, suspension of some of their members, and non-payment of wardrobe allowances, among other demands.

Eludiret however directed the judiciary workers to resume duties on Monday, March 11, 2024.

He commended the Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke and the state Chief Judge for their crucial roles towards the resolution of the issues that led to the strike action.