Ahead of the local government elections scheduled to hold in Osun State on Saturday, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged citizens to boycott the exercise because it is an exercise in futility.

The party warned that the incoming administration of Senator Ademola Adeleke would not recognise its outcome as elected officials from the October 15 polls would not last beyond November 27.

The party reiterated its call on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola to drop the idea of going ahead with the scheduled council poll noting that the exercise would amount to a waste of scarce resources and a continuation of the party’s ploy to throw the state into confusion.

The party in a statement signed by its chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the planned exercise by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration was illegal.

“In furtherance of our earlier warnings, anyone who emerged from the illegal election will be dissolved after November 27,” Adekunle noted, adding that, “The reason for this is simply because our party will never condone any act of illegality, which is the clear reflection of the planned exercise.”

