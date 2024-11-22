Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed excitement about his administration’s local content achievements, saying they have transformed the Osun economy and strengthened local businesses.

The Governor, represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi, made the declaration at the 2024 Trade Fair of the Osun State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held at the Osogbo Trade Fair Complex, with the theme “Developing Osun Local Content Value Chain for Shared Prosperity.”

The governor, who reviewed his records on local content in the last two years, said he was proud to announce that his administration has set an unrivalled record in promoting and committing to local content development.

According to the Governor, “our major infrastructural projects are being handled by local contractors. We are building up our indigenous companies to handle major jobs outside the state. Our local engineers are fully engaged in all facets of the construction processes. Our supply chain feeding the construction processes is also locally focused and sourced.

“As local content is a tool for economic development, our multi-billion naira infra plan focuses beyond Osun money revolving within the Osun economy. We seek to stop capital flights, ensuring a financially vibrant local economy that contributes to the fight against poverty and underdevelopment.

The Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev Bunmi Jenyo, said Osun is open for business at the event, listing several programmes and policies of the state government designed to support the growth and development of companies in the state,

According to the commissioner, the recent state government-organised industrial investment summit displayed the massive potential of the state, expressing delight at the vast number of investors who showed up and expressed interest in tapping into the investment potentials of Osun state.