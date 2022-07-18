A popular human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has said that the earlier the Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, conceded defeat and congratulate the governor-elect of the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the better.

Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also said Oyetola, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, will disgrace himself if he dares heads to court to challenge the electoral victory of Adeleke as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The lawyer described as a waste of time, any litigation by the APC candidate, saying even the Supreme Court cannot save Oyetola from his defeat at the Saturday, July 16, 2022 governorship poll.

He, therefore, asked Oyetola to do the honourable thing and congratulate the governor-elect (Adeleke) just as President Muhammadu Buhari has done on Sunday.

Recall that Adeleke, 62, was declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election having defeated his closest challenger, Oyetola.

Adeleke secured 403,371 votes, 28,344 more than the incumbent governor who polled 375,027 votes.

Of the 30 local government areas in Osun, Adeleke won 17 LGAs with a landslide margin whilst Oyetola got 13.

The Returning Officer of the election, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, said, “I declare that Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and he is returned elected,” sparking jubilation among Adeleke’s supporters.

President Buhari immediately on Sunday congratulated Adeleke as the governor-elect of Osun State.