Osun State government has disengaged all consultants and revenue collectors on all quarry sites across the state.

The disengagement was directed by the chairman of the Committee on Solid Minerals, Samuel Oyedotun, inaugurated by Governor Ademola Adeleke.

A statement signed by the secretary of the committee, Mr Hashim Abioye, stated that the decision was necessary to stem the tide of loss of revenue for the state, warning all the illegal revenue collectors to steer clear of all quarry sites in the state.

According to Abioye, the committee received information that some unauthorised agents have been collecting revenues purportedly for the state government on quarry sites, which end up in private pockets.

“Consequently, as part of the mandate of the committee, all individual or corporate consultants and revenue collectors on the state quarry sites should henceforth desist from plying the quarry sites as a new arrangement will soon be announced in that regard in conjunction with the Osun State Office of Solid Minerals”.

He directed all quarry operators and stakeholders in the sector to within 48 hours from the time of the announcement contact the Committee on Solid Minerals for information about the new arrangement.