The Osun State government has issued a stern warning to contractors handling the numerous road construction projects across the state to ensure timely completion of the projects and adhere strictly to project specifications.

The commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bashir Tokunbo Salam gave the warning during an inspection tour of the various road and bridge construction sites under the infrastructure plan of Governor Ademola Adeleke across the state.

A statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that Salam who led other officials charged the contractors handling the projects to adhere strictly to project specifications and ensure timely completion.

It would be recalled that at the flag off of the projects, Governor Adeleke said that the projects will be completed within one year.

Salam further warned that the state government will not entertain any form of excuse on specifications and timelines.

“I want to see an increased working tempo. The Governor has made it clear that these projects must be completed within the stipulated time. We will be coming for regular inspection to ensure there is no compromise on quality of materials being used and timely delivery. Governor Adeleke expects nothing less than a quality job and we must ensure that this is delivered” Salam added.

The team which comprised the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of works, the Director of Highway, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, and some other Engineers from the Ministry of Works inspected the ongoing dualisation of Oke Fia – Old Garage – Lameco Junction Road; Oke Fia overhead bridge; dualisation of Osogbo – Iwo road; Oke Gada overhead bridge, Ede; and Akoda – Baptist High School road, Ede.