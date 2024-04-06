Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Chidi Odinkalu, has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the arrest of cross dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Okuneye was arrested during week by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and docked on a four-count charge bothering on currency mutilation and money laundering

However, Odinkalu’s comments, labeling the arrest as evidence of idleness or an abuse of power by the EFCC, have drawn sharp criticism from the Commission.

Okuneye pleaded guilty to the charges and has been convicted while awaiting sentencing.

The former boss of the NHRC had taken to his social media post where he criticised the EFCC, stating, “The @officialEFCC should be ashamed of themselves. The power of arrest & prosecution is a public trust that should not be weaponized for the persecution of those whom they don’t like. It is either @officialEFCC is evidently idle or this is clear #AbuseOfPower.”

Odinkalu further linked the arrest to broader socio-economic issues, implying a disconnect between the EFCC’s priorities and the pressing concerns of ordinary Nigerians.

Reacting to Odinkalu’s remarks, the EFCC condemned his commentary on the Commission’s official handle on X (formerly Twitter) as irresponsible and lacking in decorum.

While acknowledging Odinkalu’s right to free speech, the Commission emphasised the need for such rights to be exercised responsibly, especially given the potential impact on public perception and confidence in law enforcement agencies.

The statement reads in part “Odinkalu has a right to free speech as a Nigerian but such a right should be exercised with decorum and responsibility. The Commission would not hesitate to take appropriate legal actions against such uncouth commentaries against its lawful mandate by anyone.

Odinkalu is warned and advised to ventilate his rascally opinions more responsibly in future situations,” the EFCC said.

Shortly after the EFCC’s strong warning, Odinkalu clapped back on a post, “I said the @officialEFCC were shameless, idle & involved in manifest #AbuseOfPower. They promptly prove me right!”

Netizens have continue to express their opinion regarding the controversy surrounding the arrest of popular crossdresser Bobrisky on twitter.