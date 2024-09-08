Nigerian artist Efeodiuvwu Ernest Otutu whose stage name is Otriexx is set to release his most personal and emotionally charged single yet titled “Depression”.

According to Otriexx, the song is a window into the artist’s own battle with mental health and delivered through a unique fusion of hip-hop, Afrobeat, and electronic music.

Known for his ability to weave personal stories into his sound, Otriexx dives deep into his own experiences with “Depression,” hoping to resonate with listeners facing similar struggles.

Otriexx has always used music as a means of self-expression and emotional release, and same is antipated in the track.

His latest track reflects the emotional highs and lows of his journey with mental health, presenting a raw narrative that cuts to the core of his struggle.

The song’s haunting beats and reflective lyrics paint a picture of despair, resilience, and the ongoing search for light in the darkest times.

“This song is a reflection of my own experiences with depression,” Otriexx shares, adding, “I’ve been through some dark times, and music has always been my outlet. ‘Depression’ is my way of sharing my story and hopefully helping others who are going through similar battles.”

The release date of September 27 holds special meaning for the artist, who hopes to transform the day into a moment of collective healing and awareness.

By opening up about his struggles through music, Otriexx aims to create a safe space for listeners to confront their own mental health issues, fostering a sense of connection and understanding.

Musically, Otriexx’s style blends influences from his Nigerian roots and global icons.

His sound combines Afrobeat rhythms with the gritty energy of hip-hop and the experimental tones of electronic music.

With “Depression,” he has crafted a song that’s not only deeply personal but also relatable to anyone who has faced the emotional toll of mental health struggles.

Citing inspirations like Erigga and Kodak Black, Otriexx’s music offers both raw storytelling and a sense of hope.

Currently pursuing a degree in International Business and Logistics at Vietnam Maritime University, Otriexx continues to balance his academic pursuits with his passion for music.

As the release date for “Depression” approaches, Otriexx invites fans to join him on social media for insights into the track’s creation and ongoing discussions about mental health.

With “Depression,” Otriexx aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health, using his own experiences to encourage others to speak out, seek help, and find hope through music.