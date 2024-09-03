Canon Otto, the founder and convener of the Global Sustainability Summit and environmentalist, has been bestowed with the International Peace Ambassadorial Award by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) United Kingdom.

The award ceremony which was held at the Universal Peace Federation UK’s London HQ, was in recognition of his efforts in the advocacy for the propagation and embrace of sustainability practices and policy reforms across the world.

The event also attracted other global peacebuilders of diverse religious, academic, political, and civic organisations, committed to fostering a world of harmonious interdependence and mutual prosperity.

In a statement yesterday, Otto stated that the recognition was not just about him but about all those striving to make a difference.

“Whether we are ensuring clean water for communities, planting trees to sequester carbon, advocating for mental health, providing education for every child, standing up against injustice or empowering the vulnerable, these are the true seeds of peace.

“When we neglect these efforts, unrest takes root, leading to protests, revolts, and the erosion of harmony. But when we invest in our planet, nurture our people and protect our future, we lay the groundwork for lasting peace. It’s in these seemingly small actions where true transformation happens.

“I recall a time when we came together for a humble community cleanup, just a handful of us collecting litter along the riverbank. What began as a simple, unassuming gesture soon blossomed into something extraordinary.

“As word spread, more people joined our cause, planting trees, restoring the natural beauty of the area and transforming it into a safe haven where children could play freely.

“That small spark of effort ignited a powerful wave of change, inspiring countless others to embark on similar projects across various locations, each one leaving a lasting impact on their communities. Together let us keep making that difference”, Otto stated.