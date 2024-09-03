The director general, Delta State Bureau of Orientation and Communications, Dr. Fred Latimore, has pointed out that the state government was not against criticisms, especially from the media, but insisted that such criticisms must be constructive and based on verifiable facts.

He stated this when he hanged out with members of the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ) on Sunday in Asaba.

The DG said identifying a medium with fake news or misinformation was not only injurious to the source wrongly reported or misquoted, but also to the credibility of the medium.

While cautioning some online media platforms in the state, which had tended to undermine ethics in their contents, he urged journalists to seek clarifications on any issue concerning the state government.

He explained that the state governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, was happy with the performance of journalists in the state, and the cordial relationship existing between them and the state government, which he said should be sustained.

“I want to appeal to us, before we put anything out concerning the government of this state, particularly this administration, crosscheck those facts with some of us.

“We won’t hide anything. You are the watchdog of the society. It is your duty to put out the correct information.

“The State Orientation and Communications Bureau is willing and ready to partner with the State Council of NUJ, whenever the need arises.”

Latimore pledged to continually collaborate with media practitioners in the state in sharing ideas, concerns and pains in the line of duty, which the hangout was also designed to achieve.

Earlier, while welcoming Dr. Latimore, the chairman, NUJ, Delta State Council, Comrade Churchill Oyowe, noted that he had been a good information manager.

Comrade Oyowe pledged the readiness of journalists in the state to partner with the Bureau in driving its programmes and urged the DG to carry members of the union along in the scheme of things.