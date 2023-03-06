Gambia captain Alagie Saine says the target of he and his teammates now is the 2023 U-20 AFCON title.

Gambia booked a place in the semi-finals of this year’s tournament in Egypt after hammering South Sudan 5-0.

To realise their dream of a first-ever U-20 AFCON title, Gambia must go past Flying Eagles of Nigeria in the semi-finals on Monday.

The Flying Eagles bounced back from an opening day defeat to Senegal with wins against hosts Egypt, Mozambique (group stage) and Uganda (quarter-finals).

And in a video published on CAF’s U-20 AFCON Twitter handle, Saine expressed delight that Gambia made it to the World Cup.

Saine then stated that up next for them is the U-20 AFCON title.

“We qualified for the World Cup and I’m very happy, my teammates are very happy.

“We are coming we are not done yet because we need the trophy,” Saine said.

Gambia have never played in the final of the U-20 AFCON in their history.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final will see Senegal take on Tunisia.