The Southern and Middle-Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described as robust and gracious, it’s meeting with the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi in Lagos.

SMBLF’s coordinating secretary, Ken Robinson, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the meeting was hosted by Afenifere Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

At the meeting, Obi spoke extensively on the state of the nation, economy, insecurity and restructuring, as well as his vision, plans and programmes to make Nigeria a better nation.

He appealed for not just the support, but partnership of leaders of southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt region.

In his response, Adebanjo, who stood in for SMBLF national leader, Chief Edwin Clark, commended the presidential candidate for his impressive vision for the country and agreed to have further interactions with him.

Obi was accompanied by LP leaders and notable personalities including the national chairman, Mr. Julius Abure and national secretary, Alhaji Umar Ibrahim as well as the director-general of his campaign organisation, Doyin Okupe and renowned professor of Political Economy, Prof. Pat Utomi, among others.

The four constituent organisations of SMBLF including Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Ohaneze-Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum (MBF) and Afenifere were adequately represented at the meeting.