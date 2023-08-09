Outrage Over Akpabio’s Disclosure Of Money Paid To Senators For Holiday In Viral Video

Some Nigerians have expressed outrage over what they described as insensitivity of federal lawmakers to their plight after a video of Senate President, God’swill Akpabio, surfaced on the social media where he was heard informing fellow Senators that money had been wired into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual vacation.

The viral video surfaced early Wednesday morning, a development now causing ripples and anger across social media platforms.

Akpabio had on Monday night at the tail-end of a special plenary session after the Senate completed the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, openly informed Senators that the Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Magaji Tambuwal, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

“In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly…,” Akpabio said amid interruptions from Senators, who were apparently dissatisfied with his public disclosure for fear of a backlash.

The development forced the Senate President to pause a bit and thereafter withdraw the statement for the record and rephrased the same information.

“In order to enjoy your holidays, the Senate President has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return,” Akpabio had said in the alternative to calm down frayed nerves.