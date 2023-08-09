Paquetá Pushes West Ham As Manchester City Prepare £70m Bid

Lucas Paquetá will push for West Ham to let him join Manchester City, who are preparing a bid to sign the Brazil midfielder.

Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen the midfield, and Paquetá is interested in joining the treble winners.

West Ham, who have reached agreements in principle to sign the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse for £30m each, have lost Declan Rice and are reluctant to sell another key player. West Ham have knocked back an initial approach from City for Paquetá, saying it fell below their expectations, but the European champions are expected to return with an opening offer of £70m.

It is likely to take more for West Ham to consider selling Paqueta. It can be revealed that the Brazil international’s contract contains an £85m release clause that does not become active until next summer.

However, it is understood that Paqueta has grown unsettled and is considering his future. The attacking midfielder, who became West Ham’s record signing when he joined from Lyon for £51m last summer, is understood to be unimpressed with the club’s struggle to fill the hole left by Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal.

Paquetá, who became a favourite at the London Stadium after a slow start, does not want to be involved in another relegation battle and has concerns over West Ham’s ambition. West Ham fear it will be difficult to convince the 25-year-old to ignore the lure of playing for Guardiola.