Outrage Over Demolition Of Kano Govt House Historic Roundabout

Some indigenes and residents of Kano State have condemned the demolition of the historic Kano Government House Roundabout by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Governor Yusuf ordered the demolition in the early hours of yesterday and personally supervised the demolition which lasted for three hours.

The roundabout known as Kano Golden Jubilee Monument was erected in 2017 to commemorate the state’s 50th anniversary.

Reacting to the development, a former special adviser to the immediate past governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, said the demolition broke his heart.

Yakasai said, “I woke up to this madness by Abba Rusau, this really breaks my heart. What justifiable reason is there to demolish this monument that has become the symbol of Kano?

“We have not seen any plans for a new Kano. We have not heard of ways to make Kano greater; all they have been doing since assuming office is vindictiveness, some justified, others not so much. Once you lose the goodwill of Kano, there is no gaining it back, even if you will turn it to Mecca.