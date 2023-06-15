Correct Injustice Of Past Govt, Diaspora Southern Kaduna Begs Uba Sani

Following a viral video involving the former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, the Southern Kaduna People’s Union in the Diaspora SOKAD-USA, has appealed to his successor Uba Sani to ensure fairness and good governance.

The group said it becomes necessary to inform Nigerians and the world about El-Rufai’s last two weeks in office.

A statement jointly signed by the president, Mr F. Kamuru, the secretary-general, D. Ngboze and financial secretary S. John, SOKAD-USA said it welcomed Uba Sani and his administration, albeit pending legal resolution.

The group recalled that, “El-Rufai became governor in 2015. For eight years, the people of Southern Kaduna were insulted, demeaned, castigated, and subjected to unprovoked violence never seen in the area since the formation of the modern Nigerian state. Rogue elements, aided, tolerated, and supported by the instruments of power of the state, embarked on a campaign to exterminate the people of Southern Kaduna where core communities were targeted.

Appeals for peaceful coexistence, fairness and justice fell on deaf ears as the agents of destruction and terrorism ranged freely.

“Just as we thought that Southern Kaduna had weathered the storm, in the last two weeks of his administration, El-Rufai rushed to conclude his agenda of cleansing Southern Kaduna people of their religions, cultures and leaders. In under two weeks, we saw an unbridl