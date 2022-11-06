The Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has received over 1,000 defectors from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

The party announced the defection in a statement signed by the state party’s Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris Gusau.

It partly read, “the defection of the state PDP women leader, Hajiya Madina Shehu, and over 1,000 women, including the PDP campaign coordinators is a welcoming development to our party towards the forthcoming election.

“The mass defection has reduced PDP to a party of no structure and increased the ever-glaring chances of the APC at all levels in the state.

The party noted that the development confirmed the assertion by Governor Matawalle when he received the defectors.

He said that his major opponent, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, is a political amateur who will after the 2023 elections be scared and always scamper for a hiding place once he hears of political contests because he will suffer a serious defeat at the polls.

“We, therefore, wish to welcome the over 1,000 former PDP leaders and their supporters into the APC and reiterate that they will be treated with all fairness which has been the guiding word in our great party,” the statement added.

The APC further commended the decision of the women’s wing of the main opposition PDP and other defectors, stressing that they will be treated fairly.