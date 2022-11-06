A former Nigerian footballer, Okafor Emmanuel Junior, who was arrested for trafficking 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, has been convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Lagos Federal High Court.

Junior was handed the jail-term by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, after he pleaded guilty to the charge of trafficking in the banned substance.

The former footballer, according to the prosecutor, Mr. Augustine Nwagu, was arrested with the banned substance on arrival from Brazil, on September 26, at the arrival hall of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

According to online report, Nwagu told the court that the offence committed by the convict, contravened section 11(a) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under the same Act.