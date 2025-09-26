Coscharis Motors, a prominent name in the automotive industry, has announced its sponsorship of the Kano Polo Tournament, reaffirming its commitment to supporting local sports and community engagement. The event, which commenced at the Kano Polo Club on 21 September, is set to conclude on 4 October 2025.

Abiona Babarinde, General Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at Coscharis Group, stated, “We are delighted to participate in the Polo tournament, which showcases our commitment to delivering value to our customers at all times, even during their leisure time. The game of Polo aligns perfectly with our auto brands, as the event targets the same audiences for Coscharis Motors. Furthermore, the entertaining aspects resonate directly with our brands’ ethos of joy and pleasure, which perfectly aligns with the lifestyles of our priority audiences across our diverse brand portfolio.

“Through our participation as a partner, we aim not only to showcase our robust product portfolio but also to connect with customers and prospects, fostering lasting relationships built on trust and reliability in delivering value for their money over the years. The beauty of our involvement in this year’s event is that attendees will have access to various discount offerings across our vehicle brands, along with certified technicians on-site to provide first-hand professional aftersales guidance on how best to care for their vehicles, ensuring peace of mind after every purchase from Coscharis Motors; effectively delivering a one-stop shop experience at our stand.”

Emphasising the organisation’s preparedness, Mr Biyi Akinkunmi, Kano Branch Manager of Coscharis Motors Plc, remarked, “We are fully prepared as a team to delight anyone who visits our stand during the tournament. Our strong team from the Kano office is ready to provide value for money at this event. We are set to offer immediate deals for those genuinely interested in purchasing any of our brands, particularly with special discounts on the Renault brand as part of our ongoing promotion. Visitors to the Coscharis Motors stand can expect an unparalleled experience, including test drives and irresistible discounts on our showcased offerings.”

Coscharis Motors will be showcasing its globally respected iconic brands, including Range Rover, BMW, Grenadier, Ford, Renault, and the newly acquired Geely, within its extensive portfolio.

Alhaji Bashir Dantata, President of the Kano Polo Club, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to have the Coscharis brand partner with us for this year’s edition, which will undoubtedly bring immense enjoyment to our members, guests, and their families, as the game of Polo is a perfect fit for Coscharis auto brands.”